Report: Fight at football game led to Arkansas stadium panic

A state report says a fight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock set off the August incident that prompted thousands of attendees to flee in panic as false rumors of gunfire circulated.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state's Department of Parks and Tourism found that panic and confusion quickly spread during an Aug. 25 high school football game after a fight in the stadium's stands. Officials say the fight involved about 10 male youths and a stun gun.
The department report estimates that 25,000 spectators fled in fear of an active shooter, but there's no evidence of any shots being fired.
The department's executive director Kane Webb says no charges have been filed against any individuals involved in the altercation and none are expected.
Comments