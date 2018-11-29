Rams-Lions Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-1) at DETROIT (4-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Rams by 6
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 4-5-2, Lions 6-5
SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 43-41-2
LAST MEETING — Lions beat Rams 31-28, Oct. 16, 2016
LAST WEEK — Rams had bye, beat Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19; Lions lost to Bears 23-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 2; Lions No. 23 Lions
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (5)
RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (12), PASS (14)
LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (23), PASS (15)
LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (19)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Los Angeles clinches second straight NFC West title with win or Seattle loss. ... Rams have not won consecutive division championships since taking seven straight from 1973-79. ... Rams rank third in NFL with 35.4 points per game. .. QB Jared Goff has 14 TD passes, 1 INT last five games. ... RB Todd Gurley leads league with 1,484 scrimmage yards and 17 scrimmage TDs. ... WR Brandin Cooks is 36 yards receiving from becoming first in league history with 1,000 yards receiving three straight years with three different franchises. ... DT Aaron Donald has NFL-high 14 ½ sacks. ... DT Ndamukong Suh facing Lions for first time. Detroit drafted Suh No. 2 overall in 2010. ... CB Marcus Peters leads league with 21 INTs since 2015. ... Lions have lost four of five. ... QB Matthew Stafford has thrown three TDs, four INTs last four games. ... RB LeGarrette Blount ran for season-high 88 yards and two TDs last game. ... Blount, Gurley and Adrian Peterson are NFL players with two-plus rushing scores in 10-plus games since 2012. ... WR Kenny Golladay had 13 catches for 203 yards and TD over last two games. ... Damon "Snacks" Harrison Sr. has 57 tackles, most by NFL DT. ... DE Ezekiel Ansah had sack last two games, four in five games. ... Fantasy tip: Cooks has six-plus catches and 100-plus yards receiving last three games.
