Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston lost a bet. So he had to wear this rival’s gear

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston was wearing some unlikely gear at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ facility, One Buc Place, in Tampa, Florida.
The gear wasn’t the garnet and gold he wore in college, but the orange and blue colors of the Florida Gators.
That’s because Winston lost a bet to Amy Weber, the Bucs’ director of ticket operations, when the Seminoles ended their woeful first year under new head coach Willie Taggart with a home loss to the Gators.
UF, also under a new coach in former assistant and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen, ran roughshod over FSU, 41-14, last Saturday.
On Wednesday, Winston was forced to wear Florida clothes.
“All I can say is Florida, they never beat us when I was there,” Winston told reporters at One Buc Place.
A couple days prior to Winston wearing a Gators T-shirt at the Bucs’ facility, a settlement in the alleged groping of an Uber driver going by the name of, “Kate,” was reached, according to multiple reports.
In addition to Winston losing the bet, the Seminoles suffered their first losing season since 1976 and had their consecutive bowl game streak snapped at 36 years.
One disgruntled fan went on social media to post a lynching meme with Taggart’s face hanging from a tree in a Facebook page for FSU football fans, which later resulted in the person getting fired from his job at Orlando-based Hilton Grand Vacations.
FSU president John Thrasher denounced the racially-charged post publicly and asked for the state attorney to investigate over the weekend.
