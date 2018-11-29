Gallant’s patience helping Golden Knights get back on track

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018 file photo Vegas Golden Knights’ head coach Gerard Gallant, top center, watches the action during second period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta. Gallant has insisted over the first two months of the season that the Golden Knights would be fine once they found their rhythm and re-established the type of chemistry that led them to the Stanley Cup Final last season. Apparently, Gallant knew what he was talking about. Vegas has won four straight to move above .500 for the first time this season. The Canadian Press via AP, file Jeff McIntosh