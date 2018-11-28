Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) plays the puck next to St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) plays the puck next to St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo

Tyler Bertuzzi scores late goal, Red Wings beat Blues 4-3

By PAUL HARRIS Associated Press

November 28, 2018 11:37 PM

DETROIT

Tyler Bertuzzi doesn't mind going into areas where there will be more physical play, like in front of the net, the corners and behind the net. That was a good thing for the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6:53 to go with his second goal of the game and Detroit held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 after blowing a 3-0 lead.

And his heroics came on Tyler Bertuzzi bobblehead night.

Bertuzzi put in a loose puck from just outside the crease for his eighth goal of the season. His first goal, which came with 8:56 left in the second period and gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead, also came from in front of the net as Bertuzzi knocked a rebound out of the air and in with the lower part of the shaft of his stick.

"I love him as a player. He competes," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said about Bertuzzi, the nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi, who also played for the Red Wings.

Tyler Bertuzzi said he's has not changed as a player.

"As you go up in leagues it's harder to maybe toe drag or dangle," he said. "So I've adapted to just play hard and go to the net that's where a lot of goals are created."

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots. The Blues have lost five of their last six.

"They have a lot of speed and they really took it to us in the first half of the game," Allen said. "We didn't flip the switch until it was already 3-0.

Perron tied it at 3 at 8:04 of the third with his eighth goal.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after a five-goal second period.

Detroit scored three times in 6:42 to take a 3-0 lead in the middle period. Vanek made it 1-0 4:22 into the period with his third goal, and Athanasiou followed at 7:17 with his 11th goal. Bertuzzi made it 3-0 with 8:56 left in the second with his first goal of the game.

But St. Louis scored two power-play goals in 1:39 to pull to within one. Perron put the Blues on the board with 6:23 left in the second period with his first of the game, and Tarasenko made it 3-2 with 4:44 remaining in the period.

NOTES: Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. .. St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit D Jonathan Eriksson returned after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

NEXT UP:

Blues: At Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Boston on Saturday night.

