Red Bulls help surprise high school player with scholarship

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Vancouver Whitecaps’ Kekuta Manneh, left center, and New York Red Bulls’ Aurelien Collin, right center, fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Quarter-final Champions League soccer game in Harrison, N.J. High school junior and soccer player Giovanni Calderon thought he was just going to an interview for a scholarship application. Instead he got a visit from Collin who presented Calderon with a $5,000 college scholarship, tickets to the second leg of the Red Bulls’ Eastern Conference final against Atlanta United on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, and a trip to the MLS Cup. Steve Luciano, File AP Photo