Von Miller chose to channel Bill Belichick

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Miller channeled Bill Belichick instead of heaping praise on his teammates following what might end up as a signature win. The Broncos have clawed their way back to relevance. But Miller responds to all questions about being ‘onto Cincinnati’ either as a singular focus or just to be funny. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo