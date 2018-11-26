NDSU football team dominates all-conference selections

North Dakota State led all schools with 15 players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first and second teams.
It's the most all-conference selections for the Bison since NDSU joined the league in 2008.
NDSU had nine first-team selections highlighted by quarterback Easton Stick, who was voted the Offensive Player of the Year, and linebacker Jabril Cox, voted the league's top defensive player.
The Bison had six players named to the second team, and another four players named to the honorable mention list.
The all-conference honors are voted on by the media that cover the league, head coaches and sports information directors.
Comments