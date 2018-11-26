Blackhawks trade Schmaltz to Coyotes

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks’ Nick Schmaltz (8) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Schmaltz to the Arizona Coyotes for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini in a swap involving three former first-round picks. Karl B DeBlaker, File AP Photo