Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete AP Photo
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete AP Photo

Sports

Official scoring change gives Ohio State QB another TD pass

The Associated Press

November 25, 2018 10:41 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An official scoring change in Ohio State's 62-39 victory over Michigan has credited Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a sixth touchdown pass in the game.

Parris Campbell was originally credited with a 78-yard rushing TD on a play in which he crossed in front of Haskins, took the ball and raced for a score. After the game, coaches and players said the ball was flipped from Haskins to Campbell, which makes it a forward pass. There were no video replays from game coverage confirming the ball was tossed forward and not handed off, so the initial ruling of a rush stood.

Ohio State announced Sunday after receiving visual evidence that confirmed the flip that Haskins would be credited with a touchdown pass and additional passing yards.

  Comments  