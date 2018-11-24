MLS conference championships open Sunday

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Atlanta United head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino signals to his players in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta. The New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United are clearly the two best teams in Major League Soccer These two powerhouses will meet in a two-leg Eastern Conference final, which begins Sunday night before another expected crowd of more than 70,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The second game will be held Thursday night in Harrison, N.J. John Bazemore, File AP Photo