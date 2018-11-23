UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffers devastating injury against USF

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating injury in the first half of the Knights’ rivalry game with USF in Tampa, Florida.
Milton was carted off early in the second quarter of the War on I-4 game. He was injured on a running play, where he held his right knee after getting tackled.
A UCF spokesperson told ESPN during Friday’s broadcast that Milton would not return, but did not offer any further speculation on the injury.
UCF held a 7-0 lead prior to Milton’s injury, before extending it to 17-0 later in the second quarter. The Knights are riding a 23-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation, and are ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Both UCF and USF players offered support as Milton was tended to. After getting placed on a board and carted off, Milton gave a thumbs up, which drew cheers from the crowd at Raymond James Stadium. ESPN reported he was taken to a Tampa-area hospital for further evaluation.
Darriel Mack Jr. took over quarterback duties. UCF’s backup signal-caller led the Knights to a win over East Carolina earlier this season with Milton sidelined.
If the Knights, who lead 17-3 at halftime, hold off the Bulls in the second half, they’ll run their win streak to 24 games ahead of the American Athletic Conference championship game against Memphis.
The Tigers clinched a berth in the title game with a victory over Houston earlier on Friday. UCF defeated Memphis, 31-30, earlier this season.
