No. 14 Florida State, No. 19 LSU to play in AdvoCare semis

The Associated Press

November 23, 2018 01:44 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

No. 14 Florida State and No. 19 LSU are set to play in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.

Florida State cruised by UAB 81-63 Thursday, while LSU topped Charleston 67-55.

Defending national champion Villanova will also be seeking a trip to Sunday's championship when it plays Oklahoma State.

Villanova (2-2) stopped a two-skid by beating Canisius 83-56. The Wildcats haven't lost three games in November since splitting six contests during the month in 2012.

Oklahoma State beat Memphis 84-64 on Thursday.

Consolation-round games are Canisius against Memphis and Charleston facing UAB.

