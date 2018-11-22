Chasing rivals can tempt coaches to question everything

FILE - In this July 31, 2018 file photo, former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne smiles during an interview in his office in Lincoln, Neb. Some of college football’s most successful coaches, including Osborne, have been labeled with the dreaded ‘Can’t win the big one’ tag because of a string of failures against rivals. Coming up short in the game that matters most to your fans can tempt a coach to question everything _ from his Xs and Os to his Jimmys and Joes. Nati Harnik, file AP Photo