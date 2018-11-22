Ranieri’s task at struggling Fulham: Getting back to basics

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, soccer coach Claudio Ranieri waves from a balcony of Rome’s Capitol Hill, after receiving an honorary award for his work at Leicester City. The arrival of Claudio Ranieri as Fulham’s new coach should ensure an end to the chaotic selections, loose defending and naive approach that marked the team’s turbulent first three months back in the Premier League. Andrew Medichini, File AP Photo