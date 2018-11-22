Young and old, rivalry games remain important in Big Ten

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin players hold up Paul Bunyan’s Axe up after winning 31-0 against Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. The last week of the regular season in the Big Ten means a slate of rivalry games. Barry Alvarez was pacing the sideline as coach the last time that Wisconsin lost Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minnesota. It was 2003, but the empty feeling that comes with losing the rivalry game remains fresh. Losing stings. Stacy Bengs, File AP Photo