Successful onside kicks have nearly disappeared

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings’ Stefon Diggs recovers an onside kick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. Onside kicks have always been a bad bet, but not like this. Thanks to the NFL’s rules changes on kickoffs that were designed to reduce the risk of concussions, successful onside kicks have almost disappeared entirely from the game. Michael Perez, File AP Photo