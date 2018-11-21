Here’s the nightmare College Football Playoff scenario that would benefit UCF

Dating back to 2017, UCF fans have asked for inclusion into the College Football Playoff. Only four teams qualify through the committee’s selection process.

And as the regular season winds down with rivalry games and conference championships, the four-team playoff picture becomes clearer.

UCF, or other non-Power 5, fans might have to wait for expansion to get a playoff invite, considering how many dominoes have to fall for the Knights to move into the top four.

So what scenario could happen this season to result in a CFP expansion?

Well, that nightmare scenario involves anger from multiple Power 5 conferences. The Big 12, for example, already has felt the CFP sting when one-loss TCU and Baylor were left out in favor of Ohio State in 2014. The reason was there was no conference championship game for the Big 12, which is something the Buckeyes had in the Big Ten. That was eventually fixed.

The Big 12 could easily feel left out as well as the Big Ten and Pac-12 this season. That could trigger expansion to six or eight teams in the future.

To get there, the scenario playing out goes like this: Alabama defeats Auburn this weekend and loses a close game to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game; Clemson goes unbeaten with wins over South Carolina this week and over Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game; Notre Dame defeats USC to finish undefeated; Michigan defeats Ohio State this week and Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game; Oklahoma defeats West Virginia this week and Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game; Washington State defeats Washington this week and Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

That would likely create the CFP nightmare of including two SEC programs as well as undefeated conference champion Clemson and undefeated Notre Dame, while leaving three, one-loss Power 5 conference champions out.

The CFP was created to avoid the BCS-era controversies of leaving deserving teams out of the title game and having split national champions.

The above scenario would likely result in several Power-5 programs voicing their displeasure at the CFP for not receiving an invite to the dance.

