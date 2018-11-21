Oklahoma-WVU winner to Big 12 title game; Texas in with win

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, West Virginia’s Will Grier (7) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, in Lubbock, Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia meet in a regular season finale with the winner headed to the Big 12 championship game. The loser could also make it to the December 1 title game, but would need help. The Sooners and Mountaineers play Friday night, Nov. 23, 2018, after Texas plays at Kansas earlier in the day. The Longhorns clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game if they beat the Jayhawks. Brad Tollefson, File AP Photo