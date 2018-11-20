Investigation into Hawaii hospital escape wrapping up

File - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Randall Saito appears in court for a hearing on his mental competence to stand trial in Honolulu. The Hawaii attorney general’s office is wrapping up an investigation into the escape of man committed to a psychiatric hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s 1979 killing. The attorney general’s office says conclusions from an administrative investigation will be released in about two weeks. Saito was captured in Stockton, California, days after walking out of Hawaii State Hospital last year. A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, for escape and identity theft charges against Saito. Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, Pool, File Craig T. Kojima