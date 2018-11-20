Over the moon: PGA announces new tournament in Japan

ZOZO Inc. President Yusaku Maezawa speaks during a press conference on the PGA Tour in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The PGA Tour will hold its first official tournament, the Zozo Championship, in Japan. And the main sponsor of next year’s event, Japanese billionaire Maezawa, is calling the tournament a kind of “moonshot” for golf in his country. Maezawa was announced earlier this year as the first commercial passenger to attempt a flyby around the moon. Koji Sasahara AP Photo