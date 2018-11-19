A-Rod gave a young Patrick Mahomes advice. It didn’t include playing football.

If Patrick Mahomes listened to former major-leaguer Alex Rodriguez, the Kansas City Chiefs might not be heading into a “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Los Angeles Rams with one loss.
According to Omnisport, A-Rod, who played high school baseball in Miami before his long MLB career, gave Mahomes advice years ago. The advice was to pursue baseball and not football.
“I said, ‘Now listen to me, if you don’t hear one thing that I ever tell you, you better listen to this,’” Rodriguez told Omnisport. “’There is no money, there is no future, there is no history in football. You have to play baseball!’”
“Well, he reminded me of that recently and, boy, am I glad he did not listen to me!”
Mahomes leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 31, and he will need more than 156 passing yards against the Rams to regain the league lead in that category.
