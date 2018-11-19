Three lead changes in the final 45 seconds. Watch this crazy football finish.

One of the craziest endings to a high school football happened Sunday night.
The WCAC, which stands for Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, championship game saw Gonzaga and DeMatha have a wild closing 45 seconds with three lead changes.
Gonzaga pulled out the win, 46-43, on a Hail Mary throw at the buzzer. There was also a closing-minute drive resulting in a touchdown to propel Gonzaga into the lead and subsequent kick return to regain the lead for DeMatha prior to the Hail Mary heave.
“It was a perfect ball from [quarterback] Caleb [Williams], and I just went up there and I got it,” Gonzaga receiver John Marshall, who caught the pass, told the Washington Post. “Thank God.”
A full video of the final 45 seconds in the nation’s capital can be seen below:
