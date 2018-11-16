New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) goes to the basket between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) goes to the basket between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Gerald Herbert AP Photo
New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) goes to the basket between New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (26) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Gerald Herbert AP Photo

Sports

Pelicans Payton returns, starts, injured again

The Associated Press

November 16, 2018 09:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Pelicans say point guard Elfrid Payton has a fractured finger on his left hand.

Payton injured his finger in the first quarter of his first game back on Friday night after he'd missed New Orleans' nine previous games with a right ankle sprain.

Soon after, Payton was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the New York Knicks.

Acquired as a free agent this past offseason, Payton has played in six games for New Orleans. He entered Friday night's games with averages 11.6 points and 6.4 assists through his first five games, but did not have a point or assist in eight minutes against New York before his latest injury.

  Comments  