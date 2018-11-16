‘Pedal-down’ Northwestern aims to avoid let-up at Minnesota

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, in Piscataway, N.J. With the Big Ten West title wrapped up, No. 24 Northwestern could coast through the final two games, but coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t having it. The Wildcats play this week at Minnesota, where the Gophers need one more win for bowl-game eligibility. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo