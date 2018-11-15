No. 18 Iowa St-No. 13 Texas matches Big 12 title contenders

FILE - At left, in a Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius (14) passes during an NCAA college football game against Boise State, in Stillwater, Okla. At right, in a Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, West Virginia’s Will Grier (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, in Lubbock, Texas. Taylor Cornelius, OSU’s fifth-year senior and first-time starter, has thrown for 312 yards per game with 23 touchdowns. WVU’s Will Grier, the Heisman Trophy contender, has thrown for 329 yards a game with 31 TDs. No. 7 West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 17. File AP Photo