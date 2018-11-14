McGriff’s double-doble leads Oklahoma State over UTSA 82-60

Cam McGriff scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-60 victory over UTSA Wednesday night.
Thomas Dziagwa had 16 points and six rebounds while Lindy Waters added 14 points and seven rebounds, as Oklahoma State (1-1) won its 43rd consecutive home opener.
Byron Frohnen led UTSA (0-3) with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Adokiye Iyaye had 10 points.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for Oklahoma State following the disastrous ending to their season opener on Saturday. In that one, Charlotte erased a 24-point Cowboy lead over the final 14 minutes, including a game-clinching 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining.
This time, Oklahoma State built a 14-point advantage late in the first half, then saw it dwindle to just four early in the second, but responded with a game-changing 18-1 run that put them ahead 56-35 with 11:34 remaining.
The Cowboys led 61-41 after Maurice Calloo's basket with 8:45 to go and UTSA scored the next five points to make the OSU crowd a bit nervous, but Oklahoma State answered with a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach for good.
BIG PICTURE
UTSA: The Roadrunners struggled with inconsistency throughout the contest. They looked impressive early, jumping out to an early 13-3 lead over the first five-plus minutes. The offense went dry after that, at one point late in the opening half missing nine straight shots from the floor and hitting just 1-of-13. Then, trailing 36-22 with 3:01 left in the first half, UTSA went on a 12-2 run over the next four and a half minutes, pulling to within four just 1:24 into the second half. That was followed by another stretch where they were outscored 18-1 and missed seven consecutive shots.
Oklahoma State: Considering how their previous game ended, with the Cowboys shooting just 2-for-20 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from 3-point range, over the final 14 minutes of the Charlotte game, there was some restlessness in the building when the Cowboys fell behind 13-3 in this one, missing their first nine shots from the floor and three of their first four free throw attempts. But Oklahoma State found its game after that, rattling off a 14-3 run over the next five minutes to take the lead on Waters' 3-pointer with 11:24 left in the opening half. From there, the Cowboys continued to build their advantage and looked pretty solid.
UP NEXT
UTSA: The Roadrunners head to Estero, Florida, to participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament, beginning with a matchup against UC Irvine on Monday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys take on Charleston at home on Sunday afternoon.
