Wilson’s return sparks Capitals in 5-2 win over Wild

Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson, top left, looks back on his goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, crashing into him in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. Wilson returned to the lineup after his 20-game suspension was reduced to 14 by a neutral arbitrator. After the goal Wilson received a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference. Jim Mone AP Photo