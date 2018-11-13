Acuna honored to be named National League Rookie of the Year

In this Aug. 26, 2018 photo Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. looks out of the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Acuna Jr. was a runaway pick for the NL Rookie of the Year over Washington outfielder Juan Soto in a contest between 20-year-olds. He received 27 first-place votes and three seconds for 144 points. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo