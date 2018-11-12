New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and quarterback Eli Manning (10) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and quarterback Eli Manning (10) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Ben Margot AP Photo
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and quarterback Eli Manning (10) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Ben Margot AP Photo

Manning’s late TD pass leads Giants past 49ers 27-23

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

November 12, 2018 11:28 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Eli Manning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left and the New York Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday night.

Manning threw two TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and then engineered the late game-winning drive with help from a pair of third-down penalties against Malcolm Smith and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Saquon Barkley then had a 23-yard catch to get the ball into the red zone and Manning connected with Shepard on third down to give the Giants (2-7) the win.

Matt Breida ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns for the 49ers (2-8), who were unable to win consecutive games under third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. Breida's 23-yard run helped set up a 30-yard field goal by Robbie Gould that gave the Niners a 23-20 lead with 2:46 to play.

