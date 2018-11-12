AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. A person familiar with the hiring says former Browns coach Hue Jackson is re-joining Cincinnati’s staff under Marvin Lewis. Jackson, who was fired in Cleveland on Oct. 19, will join the Bengals in a still to be determined role, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official. David Richard, File AP Photo