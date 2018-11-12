Rams quarterback Jared Goff used Halle Berry as an audible call. The actress responded

Rams quarterback Jared Goff used an interesting audible that was heard during the broadcast of Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Goff called out Hollywood actress Halle Berry’s name three times before finding Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard completion during a first-quarter touchdown drive.
Berry, who won the Oscar for best actress in 2002, responded on social media.
“Hold up,” Berry wrote on Twitter. “What is a ‘Halle Berry?’
Goff and Rams star running back Todd Gurley responded back.
“It’s my favorite play ever,” Goff wrote on Twitter.
