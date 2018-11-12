Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. Alex Gallardo AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. Alex Gallardo AP

Sports

Rams quarterback Jared Goff used Halle Berry as an audible call. The actress responded

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 12, 2018 02:29 PM

Rams quarterback Jared Goff used an interesting audible that was heard during the broadcast of Los Angeles’ 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Goff called out Hollywood actress Halle Berry’s name three times before finding Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard completion during a first-quarter touchdown drive.

Berry, who won the Oscar for best actress in 2002, responded on social media.

“Hold up,” Berry wrote on Twitter. “What is a ‘Halle Berry?’

Goff and Rams star running back Todd Gurley responded back.

“It’s my favorite play ever,” Goff wrote on Twitter.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.



  Comments  