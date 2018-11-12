Ref Leroy Richardson’s road to the NBA started in the Navy

File-This Nv. 5, 2018, file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, right, shooting as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota. A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo