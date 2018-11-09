No. 8 Buckeyes face another test from No. 24 Michigan State

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, center, is tackled by Michigan State’s Joe Bachie, right, in the second half of a NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Bachie, who is from Brook Park, Ohio, was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after he forced a career-high three fumbles, matched a career-high two pass breakups and had seven tackles in a 24-3 win at Maryland. Gary Cameron, File AP Photo