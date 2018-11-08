Cavs have new injury, Hill out 2 weeks with shoulder sprain

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ George Hill (3) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Hill will miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury. Hill, who was kept out of Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City due to soreness, has a sprained shoulder, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet provided an update on the veteran guard’s condition. John Raoux, File AP Photo