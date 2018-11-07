Motivated by critics, WR Kirk off to good start in NFL

FILE- In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) makes a touchdown catch as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tyvis Powell (30) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Too small, not fast enough. Kirk knows about all the pre-draft criticism of him, he says he wrote it all down and reads it every day. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo