Former Heat coach and frequent Dan Le Batard Show guest is going back to college

Stan Van Gundy, who is an NBA analyst for ESPN and a frequent visitor on the Dan Le Batard Show, is adding even more to his plate.
According to Orlando-based TV news outlet WESH, Van Gundy accepted a job with Stetson University’s sports business program as an instructor for the spring semester starting in January.
The former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons coach is scheduled to “teach a special topics class that will examine the ethical, management and leadership aspects of sport business,” at the college located in DeLand, Florida, according to WESH’s Courtney Jasmin.
Van Gundy, who led the Magic to an NBA Finals appearance in 2009, made the move to ESPN as an analyst in late September.
