Ohtani, 2 Yankees finalists for AL Rookie of the Year

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani follows through on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani is a finalist against two New York Yankees teammates for the AL Rookie of the Year award. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Ray Carlin, File AP Photo