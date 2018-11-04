Defense rises! Dolphins pick off Darnold four times, go back over .500

Let us know when you figure this Dolphins team out.

Because just when you think you have a read on them, they do the opposite.

The Dolphins beat the Jets 13-6 Sunday despite gaining just 168 yards on offense, managing just seven first downs, converting 3 of 16 third downs and having one play of more than 20 yards.

Those stats shouldn’t just get you beat, but get you blown out.

So how did Miami win?

By picking off Sam Darnold four times. By sacking him four times. By breaking up passes six times. And by hitting him seven times.

Yes, the same Dolphins defense that surrendered 74 points in the last two weeks.

Explain that.

Please.





Here’s one that will really blow your mind: The Dolphins’ defense outscored both the Jets’ offense and the Dolphins’ offense.

Jerome Baker returned a Darnold pick 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Miami up two scores and putting the game out of reach.

Or so it seemed.

The Jets had the ball with a minute to go and a chance to tie, but Walt Aikens ended that chance with the team’s fourth and final pick.

Not to be overlooked: Cameron Wake had a vintage game, sacking Darnold twice.

The Dolphins needed every one of those plays with an offense that was inept.

Brock Osweiler completed 15 of 24 passes for 139 yards.

The Dolphins had 64 yards rushing.

And yet, they are 5-4, and their season is still very much alive.