Karen Khachanov of Russia raises the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.
Karen Khachanov of Russia raises the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Michel Euler AP Photo
Karen Khachanov of Russia raises the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Michel Euler AP Photo

Sports

Khachanov stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer

November 04, 2018 11:21 AM

PARIS

Karen Khachanov upset a tired-looking Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 to win the Paris Masters title and deprive Djokovic the chance on Sunday of matching Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters titles.

Djokovic, a record four-time champion at the indoor event, looked out of energy after an epic three-hour semifinal win against Roger Federer on Saturday.

Although Djokovic broke in the fourth game to move 3-1 up and then led 30-0 on serve, the unseeded Khachanov broke him straight back and the momentum abruptly shifted away from Djokovic.

The unseeded Khachanov has won four career titles and all four finals he has played in.

  Comments  