Kershaw stays with Dodgers for $93M, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles. After pushing his decision back 48 hours, the Dodgers ace, on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, has to either opt out of the final two years and $65 million on his contract or play out the string. Jae Hong, File AP Photo