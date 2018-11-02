Texas finally in a November Big 12 title hunt

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. After years of being a late-season afterthought, Texas coach Tom Herman wanted the Longhorns to be competing for a Big 12 title in November. Texas is right where he wanted, with a key matchup against West Virginia to see just how long they stay there. Eric Gay, File AP Photo