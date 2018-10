FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Peyton Manning will be doing some analysis of NFL games this season after all. ESPN and Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios announced on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, that Manning will be part of a football edition of the “Detail” franchise. The eight-episode series will be on the ESPN+ streaming service and debuts on Thursday, Oct. 18. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision