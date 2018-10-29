Bucs will bench Jameis Winston and start Ryan Fitzpatrick against Carolina

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback Sunday at Carolina instead of former No. 1-overall draft pick Jameis Winston.
“It’s not my nature to change quarterbacks,” Koetter said Monday at his weekly press conference, adding that change is about this week.
“This is really about we have to do a better job of protecting the football,” Koetter added.
Winston threw four interceptions, one in the end zone and another the Bengals returned for a touchdown, in the Bucs’ 37-34 loss in Cincinnati Sunday.
Fitzpatrick, who led the Bucs to a 2-1 record during Winston’s three-game suspension to start the season, came off the bench Sunday to rally Tampa Bay from an 18-point second-half deficit.
Comments