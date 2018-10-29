Leafs’ Auston Matthews out 4 weeks with shoulder injury

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a shoulder injury.
The team says on Twitter the 21-year-old center will be placed on injured reserve Monday.
Matthews was injured early in the second period Saturday during Toronto's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg. Defenseman Jacob Trouba delivered a clean shoulder-to-shoulder check as Matthews tried to cut in front of the net.
Matthews skated to the bench, favoring his left side before heading to the locker room with training staff. Toronto coach Mike Babcock said after the game that Matthews would miss Monday's game against Calgary.
This month, Matthews became the third player in NHL history with seven straight multipoint games to start a season. He is tied for second in the league with 10 goals.
Comments