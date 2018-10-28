Emotional Nadal recounts devastation caused by deadly floods

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca’s capital, Palma, Spain. Rafael Nadal spoke with emotion about the devastation caused by flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A torrential rainstorm on Oct. 9 caused flash flooding that left a trail of piled vehicles and damaged infrastructure from surges of water and mud, killing 13 people. Nadal, who is from Mallorca, knew some of the victims and his eyes filled with sadness when recounting the events in Paris on Sunday, Oct. 28. Francisco Ubilla, file AP Photo