Boston Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. watch his home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sports

Dodgers bullpen shines after Jansen’s mistake in epic Game 3

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

October 27, 2018 04:04 AM

LOS ANGELES

When Kenley Jansen gave up Jackie Bradley Jr.'s dramatic tying homer in the eighth inning Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen apparently had failed at a crucial time in another World Series.

As it turned out, Game 3 wasn't even half over.

LA's up-and-down bullpen shook off the disappointment with several hours of redemption in the 18-inning Game 3.

The Dodgers' bullpen pitched 11 collective innings of five-hit relief in the longest World Series game ever, largely shutting down Boston's powerhouse offense after rookie starter Walker Buehler dazzled the Red Sox with seven innings of two-hit ball.

Jansen blew his attempt at a six-out save, and Bradley's homer set in motion the events that led all the way into Saturday.

