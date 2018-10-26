Yelich hopes Brewers use NLCS disappointment as motivation

J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox, right, stands with former baseball great Hank Aaron, middle, and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich after the pair won the Hank Aaron Award before Game 3 of the World Series baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Hank Aaron Award is given to baseball players for best offensive performance. It was established in 1999. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo