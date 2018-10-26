UEFA punishes Romania for racism, misconduct by fans

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2018 file photo Serbia’s goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic walks on the pitch as Romanian fans light flares during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Romania and Serbia on the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania. Romania will have to play its next competitive game behind closed doors and its soccer association was fined by UEFA for racist chants and banners and other misconduct of fans at the Nations League game. Vadim Ghirda, file AP Photo