Michael Jordan jumps into eSports arena — joins ownership group of famed Team Liquid

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is investing in eSports organization aXiomatic, which is the parent company of Team Liquid, according to ESPN.
The total cost of the investment to the Series C funding round, ESPN reports, is $26 million. Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, got recruited into investing with aXiomatic by Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, the outlet reported.
“The next generation of sports fans are eSports fans,” Leonsis told ESPN in a statement. “ESports is the fastest-growing sector in sports and entertainment, and aXiomatic is at the forefront of that growth. We are thrilled to welcome Michael and [D.C.-based billionaire] David (Rubenstein) to aXiomatic and look forward to working together on some truly cutting-edge opportunities.”
The NBA is involved with eSports with its NBA 2K League, which involves 21 NBA team affiliates, according to ESPN.
According to Team Liquid’s bio on its website, the eSports team has more than 60 competitive gamers and parent company aXiomatic started in November 2016.
Jordan’s involvement in eSports is a contrast to what occurred during his playing career. In the 1990s, Jordan was excluded from the popular “NBA Jam” video game when he played for the Chicago Bulls, the Associated Press reported.
